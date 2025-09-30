National Black Sheriffs’ Association Appoints First President

The National Black Sheriffs’ Association (NBSA) announced that Sheriff Garry L. McFadden of Mecklenburg County, N.C., has been named the Association’s first National President.

McFadden has served as the Mecklenburg County Sheriff since 2018 and previously had a 36-year career with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. According to the NBSA, he has built strong relationships with leaders in the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Major Counties Sheriffs’ Association, and has held key roles on committees and subcommittees in these organizations. As a leader, he has advocated for community-based policing and pushed for transparency and reform, innovation and greater visibility for African American sheriffs.

The NBSA was founded in 2024 to provide advocacy, training and community-centered leadership for African American sheriffs and their teams nationwide. The Association will hold its inaugural national convention in Washington, D.C., from May 13–17, 2026.

“Sheriff McFadden has been a steady hand and a guiding light for countless sheriffs who now serve communities across America,” said Anthony Amerson, Executive Director of NBSA. “As NBSA scales its reach and prepares for our national conference, his leadership provides the credibility, vision and voice needed to represent our members on the national stage.”