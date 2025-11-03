Hugh Lester Joins ModCorr

Hugh Lester recently joined ModCorr as the company’s Senior Director of Special Projects. Lester’s role will be market research and new product line development. His initial assignment is the tenant fit-out of a new warehouse and factory in Allenwood, Pa.

With academic credentials in psychology, architecture, and criminal justice, along with doctoral work in sustainable engineering and sociotechnical systems at Stevens Institute of Technology, Lester brings a multidisciplinary perspective to justice design.

Over his 27-year career, Lester has primarily worked on correctional projects. A recognized authority in both physical and electronic security, his focus is on operational integration and human-centered design to enhance safety, efficiency, and wellbeing for staff and persons in custody.