New Executive Director of Georgia Correctional Industries Promoted

Last week, Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Janine Robinson from Director of the Administrative Support Unit to Executive Director of Georgia Correctional Industries.

GCI offers mentoring and skills development for incarcerated men and women through its industries programs, providing work experience that promotes career opportunities and marketable job skills. As Executive Director, Robinson is now responsible for business processes, sales and marketing, and administrative support for GCI’s Manufacturing, Food Service and Agribusiness divisions.

Robinson began her career with GDC in 2007 as a Probation Officer and has since held a variety of leadership and program management roles. In 2020, she was promoted to Director of the Administrative Support Unit within GCI’s Administration and Finance Division, where she was responsible for the oversight of Fleet Operations, the Automotive Academy, Statewide Call Center and Risk Management Programs.

“Janine bring a vast array of correctional knowledge and experience driving the mission of GCI,” said Commissioner Oliver.” Under her leadership, we look forward to seeing continued innovation and growth across GCI’s diverse operations.”

Robinson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Georgia.