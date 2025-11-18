New Mass. Public Safety and Security Secretary Named

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has appointed Gina Kwon as Secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Kwon served as Undersecretary for Law Enforcement at EOPSS since February 2023 and will succeed former Secretary Terrence M. Reidy, who retired after serving in the role since 2021. Prior to joining EOPSS, Kwon had a distinguished career as a local and state prosecutor, serving as Chief of the Criminal Bureau at the Office of the Massachusetts Attorney General. Kwon also previously served as an Assistant District Attorney with the Suffolk County and Middlesex County District Attorney’s Offices, and prosecuted gang-related crimes for the Lowell Superior Court.

“Gina Kwon is a veteran prosecutor and law enforcement leader with extensive experience in public safety,” said Gov. Healey. “She has a record of bringing together law enforcement and community leaders to enhance public safety around our state.”

“I look forward to working across the administration and across the state to strengthen relationships, support public safety and emergency response personnel, and improve community safety,” said Kwon.

Kwon holds a bachelor’s degree from Boston College and a juris doctor from New England Law School.