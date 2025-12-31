Montana Gov. Names New DOC Director

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has appointed Eric Strauss as Director of the Montana Department of Corrections.

Strauss will replace current DOC Director Brian Gootkin, who was nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the District of Montana in October. Stauss, who has served as the DOC Deputy Director since December 2024, will assume the Director role on Jan. 6.

“Eric has been a strong leader who will carry on Director Gootkin’s progress at the Department of Corrections,” Gov. Gianforte said. “He’s committed to overseeing the historic investments we’ve made into our correctional facilities and building the future of corrections in Montana. I’m grateful to Director Gootkin for his service to the State of Montana and I look forward to seeing what Eric accomplishes in this role.”

Prior to joining the DOC, Strauss spent nine years as the administrator for the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Employment Standards Division. He also previously served as Director of Organizational Excellence at St. Peter’s Hospital.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by Governor Gianforte’s trust in me to serve as the next Director of the Montana Department of Corrections,” Strauss said. “I want to thank Director Gootkin for his leadership and dedication to public safety and rehabilitation. I look forward to building on the Department’s strong foundation and working alongside our dedicated staff and community partners to ensure a safer, more effective corrections system for all Montanans.”

Strauss holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Montana. He currently serves as a board member of Shodair Children’s Hospital, and was previously a board member for the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity and a commissioner on the Commission on Community Service.