ACA Appoints New Director of Correctional Health

Mariel A. Marlow, PhD, MPH, has joined the American Correctional Association (ACA) as its Director of Correctional Health.

Dr. Marlow has more than 10 years of experience in the public and correctional health fields. She spent the past decade with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, serving as Correctional Health Coordinator since 2021, where she led the CDC’s national policy and preparedness efforts addressing infectious disease response, emerging health threats and operational challenges in correctional settings. She also held roles as Epidemiologist and Mumps Program Lead and Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer during her tenure with the CDC.

In her new role with the ACA, Dr. Marlow will continue collaborating with medical service providers, correctional health authorities, local, state and federal agencies, custody leadership and people with lived experience to guide public health policies and strategies in correctional environments.

Dr. Marlow holds a Master’s of Public Health in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, as well as a PhD in Molecular Epidemiology from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in Brazil.