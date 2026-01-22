Diane Bruining Rejoins CGL Companies as VP, Business Development

CGL Companies announced that Diane Bruining has returned to the company as Vice President, Business Development.

Bruining has more than two decades of experience in justice-focused construction and architecture, building relationships with owners, architects and contractors across the U.S. As a trusted partner to public officials and industry collaborators, she excels at building strong relationships and helping owners find solutions and efficiencies in their justice and correctional facilities.

In her position with CGL, Bruining will utilize her in-depth knowledge of clients and procurement opportunities and strategic teaming with other entities to support business growth efforts across the U.S. for all CGL services and market sectors.

Bruining previously worked for CGL from 2018 to 2025. Prior to rejoining the company, she was a Business Development Manager with ModCorr. Her industry experience also includes roles with Argyle Security, Viking Products and Pauly Jail Building Company.