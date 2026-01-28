Tamper-Proof Security Walls

Gordon’s AcoustiCel™ Metal Plank Security Wall is designed specifically for high-security environments as well as medical and mental health applications. Made of galvanized steel, stainless steel or aluminum planks, the product comes with matching angle and tee suspension systems. It can be included in unsupervised, high-security areas, such as cells, holding areas, showers and toilets, sallyports, common areas, visitation areas and dayrooms. The perforated option includes acoustical media to provide noise control, while the shiplap design prohibits passage of contraband to the plenum. The product comes with a high-durability security white powder coat finish, and custom colors are available by request. The product includes exposed Torx Plus® Tamper-Resistant Security Fasteners and is Green Building Compliant and IAQ Friendly. A variety of sizes are available.

