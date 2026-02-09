Ram Rajadhyaksha Named President of DLZ Corporation

Architecture and engineering firm DLZ Corporation has announced that Ram Rajadhyaksha has been named the company’s President.

Ram has 18 years of executive leadership experience, previously serving as Executive Vice President of DLZ, where he guided strategic growth initiatives, expanded the firm’s national footprint, and spearheaded mergers and acquisitions across emerging markets.

Ram succeeds his father, Vikram “Raj” Rajadhyaksha, who in 1979 purchased DLZ — then a six-person firm — with the proceeds of his Ohio State Employee Pension and oversaw the firm’s growth into a nationally respected, family- and minority-owned firm with more than 1,000 employees and offices in the U.S., Costa Rica and India. Raj will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO, providing strategic oversight and helping shape the company’s long-term vision.

According to a release from DLZ, this appointment represents both continuity and forward momentum for the company.

“I am honored to lead DLZ into its next chapter,” said Ram Rajadhyaksha. “Our legacy is built on innovation, integrity, and meaningful partnerships with the communities we serve. We will continue investing in our people, advancing sustainable infrastructure solutions, and expanding our impact across the region and beyond.”