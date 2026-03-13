Juvenile Justice Furniture

The Hawk safe furniture line by Abecca is manufactured to ensure protection for service users and staff in correctional and specialty care environments, such as youth justice, corrections, forensic and high-risk mental health spaces. The Single Chair model offers a flexible back to assist with agitation, reduces restrictive feeling of a standard chair and is designed not to tip when swinging. Generous sizing assists with stability and larger clients, and no legs or hardened back that could be broken or dangerous. It can be used standalone or as modular seating and can be used in conjunction with the foam dining table. It is safe to use in any environment and easy to move for dining room tables or cleaning purposes. High-frequency welded seams are reinforced with top stitching for extra durability.

Abecca Design