Transition Underway for New $514 Million Sacramento Superior Courthouse

The new 538,000-square-foot, 18-story Tani G. Cantil-Sakaueye Sacramento Superior Courthouse is expected to be fully operational next month. | Photo Credit: Sacramento Superior Court

The Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Sacramento Superior Courthouse is slated to fully open next month at 500 G St. in the Sacramento Railyards.

Court operations now split between the Gordon D. Schaber Courthouse and the Hall of Justice will transition to the new facility in a five-weekend phased move.

Civil-related services are expected to begin operating at the new courthouse on April 13; full operations, including criminal services, are anticipated by April 27.

The 18-story courthouse will include 53 courtrooms and new technology and public-facing services such as civil self-help and a children’s waiting room.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento Superior Court officials have begun the process of transitioning operations into a new 18-story, 538,000-square-foot courthouse in the Sacramento Railyards, launching a multi-week process intended to consolidate court services in a single location.

The new $514 million Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Sacramento Superior Courthouse, located at 500 G St., will replace operations currently housed in the Gordon D. Schaber Courthouse and the Hall of Justice, according to a news release from the Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento.

Presiding Judge Lawrence G. Brown said the move is intended to improve service delivery and access for court users. “This new facility not only enhances the court’s ability to serve the public more efficiently, but also strengthens meaningful access to justice,” said Brown. “By bringing services together in a modern, accessible and secure environment, we are better positioned to meet the needs of all who rely on our justice system.”

The court said the relocation will take place over five consecutive weekends to minimize disruptions. The first move weekend took place during the weekend of March 28–30, followed by transfers April 4–6 and April 11–13. The court plans to begin moving trial criminal courts, jury services and the Children’s Waiting Room April 18–20, with remaining criminal operations transitioning April 25–27.

Civil-related services are expected to open to the public at the new courthouse beginning April 13, after the third move weekend. The court anticipates the facility will be fully operational, including criminal services, by April 27.

Court Executive Officer Kelly Sullivan said the staged approach is aimed at maintaining continuity as staff and services relocate. “Our phased transition plan has been designed to ensure that we continue serving the public with minimal disruption throughout this process,” said Sullivan. “By moving operations in stages, we are able to maintain continuity of court services while thoughtfully transitioning into the new facility.”

The courthouse is designed to address longstanding space constraints while improving access, security and efficiency, the release said. The building will include 53 courtrooms supporting criminal and civil proceedings, along with remote hearing videoconferencing, enhanced digital evidence presentation for large media files and multi-view video access intended to preserve juror privacy.

Additional amenities are expected to include civil self-help services, a jury assembly room for up to 500 prospective jurors, food services and a children’s waiting room on the first floor, a dedicated civil settlement conference center, and centralized criminal and civil public counters. The building will have a single public entrance with four security screening stations and eight public elevators, according to the release.

The courthouse was designed by NBBJ and constructed by Clark Construction Group, and the Judicial Council of California developed and oversaw the project. AECOM also served as a construction management agency on the project.

Sullivan called the opening “an exciting milestone for our court and our community,” adding that the courthouse is intended to be “a welcoming and modern civic landmark” as part of the Sacramento Railyards revitalization.

This article is based on a press release published by the Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento on March 5, 2026.