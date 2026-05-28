Ligature-Resistant Combination Plumbing Fixtures

Metcraft’s line of ligature-resistant combination lavatory/toilet fixtures is designed for areas both with and without an accessible pipe chase. Fixtures are fabricated using 14-gauge type 304 stainless steel, welded to form a vandal-resistant unit. Internal piping is stainless steel. Exposed surfaces are polished to a satin finish, except for the integral seat which is polished to a bright finish. Fixtures are available in 15-inch-wide, 18-inch-wide and straight-wall configurations.

Metcraft