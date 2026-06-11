Impact-Resistant Lighting

NewStar Lighting’s StarTile Max series features a low-profile, 14-gauge, cold-rolled steel surface-mounted housing unit with beveled edges, designed to deflect the force of an impact. The series includes two lenses for maximum durability as well as tamper-resistant Torx® fasteners. Polyester powder-coated following a five-stage iron phosphate pre-treatment, fixtures are certified to UL Standards and suitable for Wet Locations and comply with the Buy American Act (BAA) and the Build America, Buy America Act (BABAA).

NewStar Lighting