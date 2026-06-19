JE Dunn Announces Intent to Acquire Henry Carlson Construction

JE Dunn Construction announced June 18 that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Henry Carlson Construction, with the transaction expected to close by July 31 pending final agreements.

The companies described the move as an expansion in South Dakota built on an existing working relationship and shared regional history.

The acquisition links the two firms that are working as a joint-venture on a new $650 million men’s prison project in Sioux Falls.

JE Dunn and Henry Carlson also previously worked together in Sioux Falls on the Minnehaha County Jail expansion project.

KANSAS CITY – JE Dunn Construction is preparing to expand its reach into South Dakota through the planned acquisition of Henry Carlson Construction, a Sioux Falls-based commercial builder, according to a June 18 company announcement. The companies said they have entered into a letter of intent and expect the transaction to close by July 31, pending execution of final acquisition agreements.

The proposed deal would give JE Dunn a deeper foothold in the South Dakota market while bringing Henry Carlson’s local relationships, workforce and project history into the JE Dunn organization.

“We have known and respected the Henry Carlson Construction team for many years. Their reputation, deep client relationships and commitment to their people closely align with who we are at JE Dunn,” said Gordon Lansford, President and Chief Executive Officer of JE Dunn in the company’s announcement.

Henry Carlson, founded in 1919, will remain central to JE Dunn’s South Dakota strategy if the acquisition closes. JE Dunn said it intends to prioritize continuity for employees and clients and take what it described as a thoughtful approach to integration centered on people, communication and ongoing community involvement.

Currently, the JE Dunn and Henry Carlson joint-venture is part of the team delivering South Dakota’s new $650 million, 1,500-bed men’s prison in Sioux Falls. That project broke ground in April and is expected to be complete in 2029.

JE Dunn and Henry Carlson also teamed up on the Minnehaha County Jail expansion in Sioux Falls, where JE Dunn was selected to manage construction and Henry Carlson served as a local collaborator.

Henry Carlson President Chip Carlson framed the decision as part of the company’s long-term succession planning. “As I’ve been contemplating retirement, it was important to ensure Henry Carlson would continue to thrive with a partner that shares our values,” Carlson said in the announcement.

For now, the companies emphasized that the transaction remains subject to final documentation and has not yet closed. In the meantime, a JE Dunn representative said that the company intends for all projects to continue progressing as planned.

This article is based on information contained in a press release published by JE Dunn Construction on June 18, 2026.