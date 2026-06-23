NELSON Worldwide Hires New Civic & Justice VP, Practice Delivery Leader

Global architecture and design firm NELSON Worldwide announced that Julian Andrade, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, has been named Vice President and Practice Delivery Leader of the company’s Civic & Justice practice.

Andrade is a California-licensed architect and U.S. Army veteran who has 25 years of experience leading complex public-sector, civic, justice, education and community-focused projects. According to a release from NELSON Worldwide, he is known for combining design leadership, technical rigor and project delivery expertise across projects. In the past five years, Andrade has delivered more than $800 million and over one million square feet of new construction and renovation projects.

Andrade previously served as a Planning and Design Commissioner for the City of Sacramento and is currently the President of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Central Valley Chapter. He holds a bachelor’s degree in interior architecture and industrial design from Kansas State University.