Georgia Department of Corrections Marks Milestone with Ribbon Cutting for Modular Medical Facility

Georgia Department of Corrections representatives and project stakeholders attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating completion of the new Medical Intensive Infirmary at Johnson State Prison, along with the eight maximum-security housing units at other GDC facilities, on July 21. | Photo Credit (all): Courtesy of GDC

By Charlie Lange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) celebrated a significant expansion of its correctional infrastructure on July 21 with the ribbon cutting of a new Medical Intensive Infirmary (MII) at Johnson State Prison, capping a rapid modular construction program that has delivered nine secure buildings across five prison campuses in just over one year.

While the ceremony will focus on the new medical facility at Johnson State Prison, the event represents the completion of a broader statewide initiative that added eight maximum-security housing units and one specialized medical building using pre-fabricated offsite construction.

Developed by ModCorr in partnership with GDC officials, the program expanded the state’s correctional capacity with 504 new maximum-security beds and 20 medical beds while demonstrating how prefabricated construction can accelerate delivery of secure justice facilities without sacrificing quality or security.

“We are proud to partner with the State of Georgia in advancing transformative improvements across its correctional system,” said Buddy Johns, President of ModCorr. “Through our Volumetric Modular delivery model, we provide rapidly deployable, secure, and long-lasting infrastructure solutions that help correctional agencies address critical capacity and operational challenges while enhancing safety, efficiency, and long-term resilience.”

The 4,800-square-foot Johnson State Prison Medical Intensive Infirmary unit is designed to provide dedicated medical treatment space for incarcerated individuals requiring higher levels of care. The facility expands GDC’s ability to provide healthcare services within its correctional system while reducing the need for transportation to outside medical providers for certain treatments.

The infirmary complements Georgia’s broader investment in modular corrections infrastructure, following the deployment of maximum-security housing units at Dodge State Prison, Montgomery State Prison, Hays State Prison and Lee State Prison, in addition to Johnson State Prison. Each campus received two approximately 9,000-square-foot, 63-bed precast facilities, adding 126 maximum-security beds along with a central control room, sallyport and staff restroom.

Unlike conventional construction, the buildings were largely completed inside ModCorr’s manufacturing facility before being transported to the prison site. Plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC equipment and integrated security electronics were installed and tested in the factory, reducing onsite construction time and limiting disruptions within the operating correctional facilities.

In addition to the single-story MaxMod design, ModCorr also developed a two-level MaxMod² configuration featuring a stacked mezzanine layout that provides additional housing capacity while maintaining maximum-security operational requirements.

According to GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver, modular construction is expected to remain an important component of the department’s long-term capital strategy as correctional infrastructure demands continue to evolve.

“We anticipate modular construction playing a vital role in Georgia’s capital-planning efforts,” Oliver told Correctional News. “Because of their accelerated delivery timeline, these modular units allow us to address immediate needs while advancing long-term infrastructure goals statewide.”

The Georgia initiative reflects a growing trend within the corrections industry toward off-site construction, particularly for projects that require rapid deployment while meeting stringent security standards.

The project team includes architect NELSON Worldwide, the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission (GSFIC), ModCorr, Ajax Building Company, RaLin, Sheridan, Allstate and Garbutt, as well as numerous specialty contractors involved in security systems, structural engineering, mechanical systems and logistics.