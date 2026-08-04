Maximum-Security Window Screens

1 mins
Sherwood Windows Group Type AAA Maximum Security Detention Screen

The Type AAA Maximum Security Detention Screen from Sherwood Windows Group offers a cost-efficient, low-maintenance window screen solution with superior strength. Constructed using 6063-T5 aluminum with concealed extra-heavy aluminum hinges with stainless steel pins, it includes a maximum-security deadbolt multi-point lock, with the ability for screens to be keyed alike. Its shock-distributing bars embedded in shock-absorbing yolks create a load breaking point of 1,470 pounds. With flexible design and exterior finishes and resistance to scratching, vandalism and corrosion, the screens offer best-in-class performance with a one- to five-year warranty, as specified.

Sherwood Windows Group

Share this article

View More Products

Correctional News 2025 Industry Awards

Recognizing longtime and emerging industry leaders.
Winners announced at annual Corrections Summit.

Nominate today