Maximum-Security Window Screens

The Type AAA Maximum Security Detention Screen from Sherwood Windows Group offers a cost-efficient, low-maintenance window screen solution with superior strength. Constructed using 6063-T5 aluminum with concealed extra-heavy aluminum hinges with stainless steel pins, it includes a maximum-security deadbolt multi-point lock, with the ability for screens to be keyed alike. Its shock-distributing bars embedded in shock-absorbing yolks create a load breaking point of 1,470 pounds. With flexible design and exterior finishes and resistance to scratching, vandalism and corrosion, the screens offer best-in-class performance with a one- to five-year warranty, as specified.

Sherwood Windows Group