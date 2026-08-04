Multipurpose Tables

The ModuMaxx Cluster Tables from ModuForm are purpose-built for heavy-use, high-traffic environments, delivering durability and safety in critical spaces. Whether for dining, day rooms, visitation or medical purposes, the tables are designed to excel in demanding conditions while maintaining ease of maintenance and functionality. The 3-inch diameter powder-coated steel legs are through-bolted to the tabletop and seats with tamper-resistant hardware. Tabletops feature high-pressure laminate for exceptional resilience and customization, and seats are constructed from melamine resin with molded-in threaded inserts. Customers can choose from heavy-duty adjustable glides or floor-mounting kits to suit specific stability needs.

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