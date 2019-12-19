Earlier this year, the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice named Doris Daye as the new warden of the Caswell Correctional Center in Blanch, North Carolina. Daye, 50, had been the assistant superintendent for programs at Polk Correctional Institution in Butner, N.C.

In her new position, Daye is responsible for all operations at the Caswell Correctional Center—a medium custody facility for adult male offenders.

A veteran employee to state government, she began her career as an office assistant in 1996 at Orange Correctional Center in Hillsborough, N.C.. A year later, she was promoted to case manager at Orange Correctional Center and later served as a case manager at Polk CI. She was promoted to program supervisor in 2000 at Alamance Correctional Center and a year later was promoted to program director at the Durham Correctional Center, which closed in 2011.

In 2006, Daye left the prison system to become a juvenile court counselor in Guilford County, but returned a year later as a case analyst at Polk CI. She took a job as a probation/parole officer in 2010 and was named assistant superintendent for programs at Caswell CC in 2015.

Daye earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro and a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in juvenile justice from The Ohio State University.

She is president of the North Carolina Correctional Association and a member of the American Correctional Association, State Employees Association of North Carolina, the Women Working in Criminal Justice Committee and the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation.

