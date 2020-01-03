Dana Simas was recently appointed press secretary at CDCR by California Governor Gavin Newsom. She has held multiple positions at CDCR from 2010 to 2016. Since 2016, she has been assistant director of communications and public affairs at the California Department of Child Support Services.

Prior to that, she has held include information officer II, information officer I and special assistant to the Superintendent of the Northern California Youth Correctional Center. She also served as deputy press secretary at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General, from 2008 to 2010.

Like this: Like Loading...