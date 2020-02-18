Products 

Durable Flashlight

Tact Squad’s TG series of flashlights offers power and durability for public safety professionals. The TG850 can be powered by (1) 18650 Li-ion or (2) CR123A batteries (batteries not included). With 5 light output modes” High, Medium, Low, Strobe, and S.O.S.

Features of this flashlight include the following:

  • Cree XML-T6 LED, up to 100,000-hour life
  • Requires one 18650 Li-ion rechargeable battery or two CR123A Lithium batteries (batteries not included)
  • Weight 2.73 oz. (77.5 grams) without batteries
  • Digitally regulated output – maintains constant brightness
  • Slip-resistant body design
  • Made of durable aircraft grade aluminum
  • Premium hard-anodized anti-abrasive finish
  • Toughened ultra-clear glass lens with anti-reflective coating
  • Tactical lanyard with two replacement O-rings

Tact Squad

 

