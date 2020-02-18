Durable Flashlight

Tact Squad’s TG series of flashlights offers power and durability for public safety professionals. The TG850 can be powered by (1) 18650 Li-ion or (2) CR123A batteries (batteries not included). With 5 light output modes” High, Medium, Low, Strobe, and S.O.S.

Features of this flashlight include the following:

Cree XML-T6 LED, up to 100,000-hour life

Requires one 18650 Li-ion rechargeable battery or two CR123A Lithium batteries (batteries not included)

Weight 2.73 oz. (77.5 grams) without batteries

Digitally regulated output – maintains constant brightness

Slip-resistant body design

Made of durable aircraft grade aluminum

Premium hard-anodized anti-abrasive finish

Toughened ultra-clear glass lens with anti-reflective coating

Tactical lanyard with two replacement O-rings

