Salinas Completes California Police Service Headquarters

By CN Staff

SALINAS, Calif.—The new $56 million Salinas Police Service Headquarters project for the City of Salinas is now completed.

This new facility—which replaces the original police headquarters built in 1958—consists of two buildings. A two-story, 44,352-square-foot headquarters structure will house administration, investigations, patrol and support staff. There will also be a community room opening to the adjacent parking lot to help facilitate community events.

A second, 24,878-square-foot support building will include state-of-the-art evidence storage areas, a forensic laboratory, SWAT training and ready rooms, and firearms training facility.

The facility that will house all first responder functions is designed and engineered to meet California’s Essential Services Buildings Seismic Safety Act. The design provides a resiliency necessary for the essential 24/7 operation required by a public safety building.

Griffin/Swinerton was the Developer, LPA Inc. was the architect, and Swinerton Builders was the general contractor on this project. Public Facilities Group served as the finance partner/on behalf of the owner.

Like this: Like Loading...