More than $6 Million Allotted for Saskatchewan Jail Renovations

By CN Staff

SASKATCHEWAN, Canada—A total of $6.3 million will soon be going towards upgrades at correctional facilities in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Of this amount, more than $4.5 million of the investment is going towards replacing the Urban Camp program at the Saskatoon Correctional Center. This camp is available to inmates who meet criteria and provide services throughout the community.

“These projects will modernize our existing facilities to ensure they provide a safe environment for staff and offenders,” said Saskatchewan Minister of Corrections and Policing Christine Tell in a statement.

“A large portion of this investment will go towards modernizing programming that helps rehabilitate offenders.”

More than $920,000 has been set aside for the expansion of the Cultural Lodge program at the Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Kilburn Hall youth facilities.

Additionally, approximately $500,000 is being allocated to razor-wire upgrades at the Regina, Pine Grove, Prince Albert, and Saskatoon facilities. Another $150,000 will go towards replacing porcelain toilets in the detention area at the provincial courthouse in Regina with stainless steel toilets and sinks which are designed to prevent potential self-harm.

These projects are part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s $7.5 billion two-year capital plan to build a strong Saskatchewan and stimulate Saskatchewan’s economic recovery.

A report from the Global News contributed to this article.