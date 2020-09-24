Dewberry has announced that Tamara Clarke, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, has joined the firm’s Sacramento, Calif., office as a principal and market segment leader for the justice architecture group.

With more than 30 years of experience, Clarke brings expertise in various project types, including adult and juvenile detention and correctional facilities, courthouses, customs and border protection facilities, emergency operations centers, forensic laboratories, and public safety centers. In her role as a market segment leader, Clarke will be responsible for overseeing projects and clients across the state/local and federal markets. Prior to joining the firm, she worked with HOK in San Francisco.

A few of her notable projects include the LEED® Gold San Mateo County Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City, California; San Francisco Police Department Traffic Company and Forensic Services Division Facility in San Francisco, California; and the North Slope Borough Public Safety and Integrated Behavioral Health Facility in Utqiagvik, Alaska.