Aiphone, a leading international manufacturer of intercom and security communication products, recently announced that 14 of its most popular IX Series IP video intercom stations and components have received certification from UL, an independent global safety science company that tests and certifies products.

The IX Series IP video intercom stations and components which received UL certification were tested under UL standard, 62368-1, for audio/video, information, and communication technology equipment. A UL Standard certification is only granted through comprehensive procedures and guidelines, ensuring that Aiphone is offering only the highest quality products to its customers.

The IX Series features the power of an enterprise platform with the simplicity of a single system—offering scalable enterprise security. The IX Series solution is ideal for commercial sites, industrial facilities, schools, campuses, parking garages, retail, emergency call, and correctional applications.

Fourteen of Aiphone’s most deployed products from the IX Series have received the UL Standard certification. They include a wide variety of IP stations, such as hands-free video master stations, handset video master stations, and a variety of other audio and video components.

