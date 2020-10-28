Johnson Controls has introduced the Tyco Illustra Insight, a new facial recognition camera designed to allow authorized personnel to pass through an access control point without disrupting the flow of people or requiring contact with a physical credential reader or keypad on which to enter a pin number.

The contactless operation of the Illustra Insight combines the functionality of access control management software and a leading-edge facial recognition camera to simultaneously recognize multiple people as they approach an entrance, providing an audible Welcome/Deny message, along with flashing LEDs, to notify employees, visitors and contractors of their status. With state-of-the-art anti-spoofing technology, and a detection range of up to three meters away, the Insight can perform simultaneous multi-face processing in less than one second.

Johnson Controls