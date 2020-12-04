COVID-19 Testing
Nearly a year into a global pandemic, many correctional institutions are finding it difficult to find reliable, accurate and timely solutions for COVID-19 testing. Fulgent’s testing solutions are ready to fill that need. The company has already processed over 1-million tests, with 90% of results delivered in 24-48 hours. Their platform is being used by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, along with states, counties and businesses around the country.
In addition to testing the company offers an analytics platform that lets institutions track the health of inmates, and staff.