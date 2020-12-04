Nearly a year into a global pandemic, many correctional institutions are finding it difficult to find reliable, accurate and timely solutions for COVID-19 testing. Fulgent’s testing solutions are ready to fill that need. The company has already processed over 1-million tests, with 90% of results delivered in 24-48 hours. Their platform is being used by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, along with states, counties and businesses around the country.

In addition to testing the company offers an analytics platform that lets institutions track the health of inmates, and staff.

Fulgent Genetics