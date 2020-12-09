The CEIA PD240 handheld metal detector features a special ergonomic design consisting of an offset hand grip that ensures the operator’s hand does not interfere with the sensitive detection area. On the new model, the sensitive area is 70% wider than before. This means fewer scans per person and therefore shorter inspection times per person. PD240 has uniform sensitivity to magnetic and non-magnetic targets including those made of stainless steel. At the same time, the detector offers excellent body-effect compensation and has high immunity to external disturbance from electromagnetic and mechanical sources.

The PD240 is fully digital. Electronic functions include an inspection field transmitter-receiver based on Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology, a digital operator interface and external communications over the incorporated USB port. This design combined with a special printed antenna ensures top reliability and very high repeatability. The PD240 metal detector is powered by two embedded AA-size NiMH batteries with a battery life of over 100 hours. A Low Power Mode is automatically activated during pauses, extending the battery life up to 200 hours.

Anchortex