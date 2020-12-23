Mississippi Courthouse Gets Green Light on Big Revamp

By CN Staff

ABERDEEN, Miss.—A plan proposed by the General Services Administration (GSA) to renovate the Thomas G. Abernethy Courthouse in Aberdeen was recently approved by Congress.

Work on the $24.3 million project includes HVAC replacement; building envelope repair; electrical, fire protection, and life safety upgrades; associated demolition; and, hazardous materials (mold, lead-based paint) abatement. The building was deemed uninhabitable in 2017 due to mold and moisture infiltration.

The Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse is a 64,000-square-foot, three-story building built in 1973 in downtown Aberdeen. Before being abandoned in February 2018, the building housed the U.S. District Court, the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the GSA.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said this project is long overdue.

“This is an outstanding outcome for the federal courthouse in Aberdeen. This long overdue project will allow the GSA to complete decades of deferred maintenance, ensuring the health and safety of the public and federal workers for years to come. I am glad to have partnered with members of the Mississippi congressional delegation, Judge Aycock, and community leaders to get this project the attention it deserved.”

Sen. City Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said, in a statement, that this project will ensure a safer environment for our community and hardworking court officials.

“The repair to the Aberdeen courthouse means it can become a fully functional federal facility to serve North Mississippi, particularly for the federal judiciary system. I’m pleased with the GSA plan to reprogram existing dollars to undertake this extensive project.”

Both a design schedule and construction schedule will begin in 2021. The design and construction team has not yet been announced. The project is slated for completion in 2024.