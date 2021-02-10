William DeRevere

William “Bill” DeRevere is the new deputy warden of operations at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility (WCCF) in Mississippi. His 23 years of experience in corrections include his work in the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contracted facilities.

WCCF is a multi-custody facility that houses more than 900 male offenders. It is managed by Management and Training Corporation or MTC of Utah, in partnership with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). The facility is located in southwest Mississippi, just north of the Louisiana state line.

WCCF Warden Scott Middlebrooks said DeRevere has extensive experience on the security side of corrections, along with a comprehensive understanding of security threat groups (STG) and staff investigations. “I look forward to working with him as we continue to focus on operational excellence,” he said.

DeRevere hails from Central California. His work with the BOP includes training in Investigations, Internal Affairs, Intelligence and Gang Management, Cellular Data Extraction and Forensics, Narcotics Identification, Incident Command Systems, and Crime Scene Management.

In terms of his work philosophy, DeRevere said he likes to be involved in every aspect of a facility’s operation.

“I enjoy working closely with both staff and offenders to ensure we are always working together to accomplish our goals,” he remarked. “I am a firm believer in MTC’s BIONIC (Believe It Or Not I Care) philosophy and we should constantly evaluate if we are doing the things necessary to make people’s lives better.”