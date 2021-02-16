Gerry Guerrero, AIA, NCARB, DBIA is the new global director of justice for HDR’s award-winning architecture practice. Guerrero joins the firm with more than 30 years of justice design and planning and project management experience, while serving local, state, federal and private clients. He also has deep knowledge in alternative delivery methods on large-scale projects.

“I have dedicated my career to the justice market and have seen many changes over the years,” Guerrero said. “I am passionate about working with clients who want to change incarceration and provide environments of treatment and reform.”

Guerrero added that the depth and breadth of services and expertise HDR brings to the table greatly benefits the users and owners of all these facilities.

“I want to maximize these skills to their full capabilities,” he remarked. “Leveraging HDR’s top world healthcare program, I look forward to building the No. 1 correctional healthcare and behavioral health program in the U.S. and abroad.”

Guerrero is based in Chicago, and his career has included influential positions at HOK, Carter Goble Lee and Dewberry. He sits on the editorial advisory board for Correctional News magazine and has written for it and other publications. Gerry is also involved with the American Correctional Association and the American Jail Association. His work has been recognized and awarded by the American Institute of Architect’s Academy of Architecture for Justice, as well as the Design-Build Institute of America.