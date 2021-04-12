New Webinar Series Tackles Justice Facility Trends

By CN Staff

MIAMI—The American justice industry is entering a major wave of change, and a new webinar series from CGL aims to explore crucial emerging trends via an expert webinar series that kicks off on April 22.

Every month, top minds in the areas of justice design, operations, and maintenance will sit down to examine how the justice industry will continue to be shaped in the short and long term. Among some examples of how the approach to justice facility design is changing are emerging technologies allowing remote trials, the renewed emphasis on mental health, and gender-inclusive design; these topics and many more will be covered in the soon-to-debut series.

April 22’s initial session—Managing with New Rules: Inmate Population Trends & Opportunities— will delve into how states and municipalities are handling new pressures to reduce their populations while maintaining the safety of staff, inmates and the public. Population management experts will reveal the current national justice trends they’ve seen and discuss future opportunities for local and state correctional systems to consider.

Other upcoming sessions on the docket include: Maintenance & Operations Impacts on May 20th; Staff Efficiencies & Staff Reviews on June 17th; and Strategic Planning & Budgets on July 22nd. All sessions are set to begin at 12pm EST and you can register and/or find out more details at CGL’s website.