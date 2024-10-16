Idaho Juvenile Corrections recently announced the addition of Jolene Brooks as planning and compliance program specialist. In this position, Brooks will work in partnership with local government to ensure compliance with juvenile justice standards and support the Idaho Juvenile Justice Commission.

After studying Criminal Justice and Sociology at Boise State, Brooks worked with multiple community-based organizations and initiatives as a rehabilitation specialist, advocate coordinator, pro bono attorney liaison, CASA advocate supervisor and diversion officer. She has also served as a member of the Idaho Juvenile Justice Committee, notably as vice chair of the DSO Compliance Committee, and has long been an advocate for abused and neglected children. She is committed to improving the lives of youth and families in her community and will continue to do so at the IDJC headquarters.