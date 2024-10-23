California Model Being Noticed Nationwide

By Fay Harvey

In March 2023, California Gov. Gavin Newsom established the California Model, a plan to transform the state’s criminal justice system by building safer communities through rehabilitation, education, and reentry. An October visit from Connecticut and Washington state correctional officials sets the stage for future collaboration and innovation, as correctional leaders aim to develop safer and more effective correctional environments across the country.

The California Model is a holistic initiative that draws on international best practices to enact cultural change within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) to improve conditions for all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons. The model incorporates multidisciplinary experts and proven, data-backed measures to halt cycles of crimes for incarcerated people and improving rehabilitation, education, and reentry while also improving working conditions for correctional staff members. The model features four pillars: dynamic security, normalization, peer mentorship, and trauma-informed organization. These key elements encourage positive relationships between residents and staff, aid in recidivism, promote communal support, and shine a light on the importance of emotional security.

“California is a trailblazer when it comes to promoting rehabilitation alongside Corrections 101 within prisons as the way to improve public safety inside and outside prison walls. We are not alone in this transformation,” said Jeff Macomber CDCR secretary, in a statement. “We welcome the opportunity to share with others what we are learning and collaborate with our counterparts around the world.”

The model’s initial announcement included an ongoing plan to transform San Quentin State Prison into a rehabilitation center focused on public safety. San Quentin’s most recent improvement was removing the South Wall, which had separated portions of the facility since 1856. This fall, CDCR will begin constructing a new educational and vocational center in the same space. CDCR and CCHCHS plan to enact the California Model in all state facilities by June 2026, after a year of test sites, staff trainings, various normalization initiatives and town hall events.

In 2023, staff members from multiple California Model tests sites were placed on Resource Teams that provided training in operational skills and the model’s safety requirements. This year, Resource Teams worked with high-risk populations to reduce inmate violence against staff members.

Correctional officials from Connecticut and Washington visited three CDCR institutions in October to observe new safety and wellness practices. Resource teams at Salinas Valley State Prison; California State Prison – Corcoran, and the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison – Corcoran, where the California Model has been implemented, led tours from Oct. 7-11 to present daily operations and best practices.

Resource Teams shared the evidence-based approaches used to encourage proactive, positive attitudes while using respectful communication. This new approach motivates inmates to modify negative behaviors while fostering a safer environment for both staff and inmates. Early results from these institutions indicate that these methods are contributing to a reduction in the use of force, violence, and rule violations.

“Since the inception of the California Model here at Salinas Valley State Prison, we have witnessed a remarkable improvement in staff well-being and an increased willingness to work within our (violent offender) Psychiatric Inpatient Programs,” said Veronica Lomeli, chief deputy warden, Salinas Valley State Prison, in a statement. “This shift reflects the model’s positive impact on fostering a supportive and safe environment.”

“I found the California Model refreshing,” said David Camp, captain of the Connecticut Department of Correction. “The concepts … encourage critical thinking, and improve outcomes. I left the tour feeling inspired and grateful to see how the State of Connecticut can include the ideas connected with the California Model to make our current Restorative Justice practices more robust. I believe this is the future of the correctional system and I’m proud to be a part of it.”