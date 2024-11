Specifically designed for corrections settings, the TITAN Multigym is a compact, cost effective and safe exercise machine designed for any fitness level or ability. The unit offers five different workouts and is designed for inmates to move around the equipment in a circuit training format. The TITAN is tamper-proof, maintenance-free and versatile, built with weatherproof materials for indoor and outdoor use, includes no moving parts and offers a 15-year warranty.

Outdoor-Fit Exercise Systems