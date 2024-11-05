Acoustical Surfaces Inc. offers a variety of solutions for correctional facilities managing noise pollution in multiple areas. Acoustical Surfaces Inc. can engineer the ideal soundproofing and noise control solution for each environment. For noise reduction in large gathering areas such as cafeterias and multipurpose rooms, the company’s wall acoustic panels, ceiling baffles, and door seals are designed for high performance sound absorption and noise reduction, which allows inhabitants to hear and understand important instructions. The company’s acoustic treatment products offer a host of benefits in correctional facilities or prisons, creating an acoustically positive and quieter environment.

