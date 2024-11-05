Jeffrey Alvarez, chief medical officer at NaphCare Inc., has been honored with the Bernard P. Harrison Merit Award, the highest recognition from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care. Throughout his career, Alvarez has dedicated himself to serving county hospitals, health clinics and correctional systems. In his leadership roles, he fosters innovation and positivity to drive conversations on community transformation, according to a statement by NaphCare Inc. Alvarez has placed particular emphasis on substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, gaining hands-on working experience at a methadone clinic for two years. This experience helped him enhance and expand NaphCare’s SUD treatment protocols, improving support for both staff and patients.