The National Commission on Correctional Health Care — a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of health care in jails, prisons and juvenile confinement facilities — recently welcomed Mary Ann Borgeson to its multidisciplinary Board of Representatives. In 1994, Borgeson became the first woman elected to the Douglas County, Neb., Board of Commissioners. She has won reelection seven times and has served on the county’s Board of Corrections since 1995. Borgeson also serves as board liaison for the National Association of Counties (NACo). In her new role, Borgeson will draw on her extensive leadership experience, including her roles as chair of NACo’s Health Policy and Cyber Security Committees, vice chair of the Large Urban County Caucus and past president of Women of NACo.