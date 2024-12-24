HySecurity’s SlideDriver is a durable, secure automated slide gate system for sensitive parameters, such as high-security entrances as well as gates up to 20,000 pounds. A secure steel chassis and tamper-resistant cover ensure decades-long durability and low maintenance. An integrated control system, the Smart Touch, can configure more than 70 field-adjustable settings and dozens of preprogrammed relay functions. The SlideDriver offers a wide range of specifications, including high speeds up to 3 feet per second and high capacity for gates up to 10 tons, using an indestructible XtremeDrive rack technology that requires no lubrication.

