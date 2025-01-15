Building Contract Officially Awarded for New Women’s Facility in Louisiana

By Fay Harvey

MINDEN, La. — Construction on a new women’s prison facility in Minden is finally underway after a bid for construction was accepted on Dec. 4, 2024. Land for the facility was cleared and prepared for building in 2022, but budget concerns have long stalled the project.

Original plans for the new facility included relocating the jail to Camp Minden near Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility where the men’s prison is located, but plans fell through, leading Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker and the jury to consider other options, leading to the identification of a new location on Penal Farm Road where the tentative facility will be built.

Last summer, construction for the prison went out for a bid of $4.6 million. The Webster Parish Police Jury received three bids for the project ranging from $7.2 million to $8.6 million, far exceeding the estimated budget. The jury explored cutting costs or reallocating the money towards improving the top level of the courthouse where the 60-65 women inmates are currently housed.

The fourth floor of the courthouse has served as housing for inmates for more than 25 years but is reaching the end of its lifespan due to issues with plumbing, air conditioning, pests, capacity and vandalization. Investments have been made to improve and modernize the space over the years, but officials have noted to local media that the housing unit is now beyond repair.

But now, plans for the new facility are finally progressing after a new bid request was sent out in early December 2024.

Bidders were asked to submit two separate bids: one for the total project price and another alternate price for a project that would only focus on cells, foundation, electrical and plumbing. The jury unanimously voted to award Shreveport, La.-based Testament Construction Services with a $5.1 million contract for construction, the lowest of the bids submitted.

The decision also allows the jury to make use of $2.5 million in federal funds received to support the project from the American Rescue Act in 2021, which gave local governments monetary assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic. The relief funding will be put towards the overall project cost. Leaders in Webster are looking to immediately award the bid and begin construction.

Caption for Featured Image: The female inmates of Webster Parish currently are housed on the top level of the local courthouse. Though money has been allocated toward the location, the aging facility has been deemed beyond repair due to plumbing, pest, paint and vandalism issues. Credit: Webster Parish Police Jury