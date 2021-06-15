Intrusion Detection System Pairs Perimeter Tech with Intelligent Lighting

By CN Staff

OTTAWA—Senstar recently shared the news that its Senstar LM100 perimeter intrusion detection and deterrence system is now securing sites around the world. Since its introduction to the market in 2017, the product has quickly gained momentum and is currently protecting sites of all sizes according to the firm—from small independent businesses to large international facilities to critical infrastructure.

“Using Senstar’s innovative accelerometer technology, the Senstar LM100 is first and foremost a perimeter intrusion detection solution detecting attempts to cut, climb or lift the fence fabric; triggering warnings and alarms; and cueing up camera systems,” said the company’s Product Manager, Todd Brisebois. “Add high performance LED lighting that provides instant, visible deterrence by enabling or strobing light in the immediate area of the intrusion attempt, and you have a cutting-edge product that detects and deters intruders all while they remain outside the protected area.”

Consisting of luminaires mounted along the fence, the Senstar LM100 uses wireless self-healing mesh communication network technology to relay intrusion information enabling the system to operate in a coordinated fashion and resulting in robust site-wide security. When networked, the LM100 reports intrusion attempt locations to the site’s security management system to enable a directed response.

Optimized for use with camera surveillance systems, the Senstar LM100 provides localized, uniform lighting along the fence line. Uniform coverage lets cameras operate with a higher dynamic range, ensuring objects and people are illuminated while avoiding the generation of dark silhouettes in front of bright backgrounds. The Senstar LM100 is an ideal perimeter lighting solution for customers who require low light pollution products. Senstar can accommodate requirements for International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) approved products with its IDA option.

A statement from the firm described the Senstar LM100 as easy to install and maintain, environmentally friendly, and suitable for sites of all sizes as a standalone or complementary perimeter security system.