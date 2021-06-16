Estela Finn, translator for The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), was recently honored at a ceremony for recipients of the annual State of Nebraska Excellence in Leadership awards, where 18 individuals received a desk plaque and a Nebraska Navy admiralship from Governor Pete Ricketts. Nominations for awards were submitted last summer and focused on outstanding service to the state during COVID-19.

From translating important COVID-related communications for Spanish-speaking inmates, to the procurement of necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), to making sure inmates were quarantined appropriately — NDCS staff members were integral to the process of managing the virus inside the state’s 10 prison facilities, as well as contributing to the mission: Keep people safe.

The awards ceremony on May 14 was held at the Nebraska Governor’s Residence.