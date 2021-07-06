Norix Group, Inc. has named Shane Edwards as its new president, succeeding Scott Karl, who will remain as CEO. Edwards previously served as Executive Vice President of Operations for Norix and has been with the company for more than a decade.

“Shane has been a driving force behind Norix’s growth and expansion,” said Karl. “With Shane at the helm, we’ll be able to fulfill our vision and move forward as we continue to innovate products for the healthcare, justice, municipal and hospitality industries.”

Since 1983, Norix has focused on designing, building and marketing versatile, safe and functional products for challenging industries. In 2021, Norix completed its LEED Gold-certified headquarters at One Innovation Drive in West Chicago, with the construction of a sustainable building that houses its corporate offices, manufacturing facilities and distribution under one roof.