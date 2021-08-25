DLR Group recently hired Tracy Covington as a new business development leader in their Justice + Civic studio expanding their reach into growing regions of the country. She joins the firm in California.

Covington brings almost 20 years in the industry with a focus on California state, county and city relationships over the last 8 years. She is a Board Member of the California Counties Foundation and a Planning Commissioner for the City of Roseville; and she is actively involved with the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and Design Build Institute of America (DBIA), among other organizations.

“Tracy’s enthusiasm for building strong client relationships drives her success in leading us into partnerships with our government-agency client base,” said DLR Group Senior Principal Darrell Stelling. “She’s highly respected as an expert in the industry by our partners and peers which opens many opportunities for the team.”