DLR Group recently hired new business development leader Cristi Payne in their Texas Justice + Civic studio. Payne brings nearly 25 years of business development leadership in the justice markets with her focus on rehabilitative public spaces.

“We’re excited to have Cristi on the team to develop our rapidly expanding Texas market. She brings in a strong connection of networked client relationships,” said Sr. Principal Darrell Stelling who leads the Global Justice + Civic Studio.

Payne has received numerous awards recognizing her contribution to the correctional industry in the American Correctional Association and the International Community Corrections Association.