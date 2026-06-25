The Ligature-Resistant Floor Drain (LRFD) from Willoughby Industries is designed to provide a solution for in-floor drain applications while maintaining ligature resistance in security and behavioral environments. The LRFD Series is fabricated using 7-gauge, Type 304 stainless steel strainers and utilizes an industry standard cast iron drain body with a clamping collar. Willoughby’s designers consulted with behavioral healthcare professionals to create these drains to include an adjustable housing and a drain cover secured with stainless steel and Pin Torx security screws. Available in models with round and square strainers, each drain cover has been designed on the underside to minimize tie-off points for a person in a behavioral-type facility.

Willougby Industries