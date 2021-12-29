Room Filtration Module

The CleanAire Filtration Module is engineered to meet current requirements to prevent infection efficiently and effectively in labs, hospital rooms, waiting rooms, offices, and more. Particles as small 0.3 microns, including respiratory droplets, are collected with a 99.99% efficiency. Module is 24” w X 16” d X 41” h, and is equipped with 99.99% eff. HEPA filter, Merv 8 pre-filter, integral fan, variable speed control indicator pilot light for filter change, locking casters, and 12’ power cord (for indoor use only)

HEMCO