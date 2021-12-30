Gallagher has welcomed Scott Wallerstein as System Engineer to its U.S.-based team.

Scott Wallerstein joins Gallagher from Stanley Security where he was a Technician and Program Manager for over nine years. Based in New England, Scott is already working closely with Gallagher’s customers and partners throughout the region.

“I’m really enjoying being able to work closely with our customers and Channel Partners across the New England region and utilizing my systems experience to support them with their unique business challenges,” said Scott.