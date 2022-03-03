Gallagher, a leading technology provider of integrated security, people protection, and site management solutions, has announced the appointment of Leonel Urrutia as a Security System Engineer within its Americas team.

Urrutia will be utilizing his 25 years of industry and integrator experience to support Gallagher customers and Channel Partners.

“With our business continuing to grow in the Americas, we’re thrilled to be adding new roles to support our team and future aspirations,” says Scott Elliott, Gallagher’s Vice President for the Americas.

A technology leader in integrated access control, intruder alarms management and perimeter protection, Gallagher’s security solutions are in use within the highest levels of national and local government, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, academic organizations, and small businesses in more than 130 countries.