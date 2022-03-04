Yanmar Compact Equipment offers a line of compact wheel loaders built for maximum efficiency and ease of operation. The machines include comfort features across the line, including a comfortable, spacious cab and dual doors for easy entry from each side. Their combination of power, comfort and compactness make them ideal for applications that require fast travel speeds, high lift capacity and a small turning radius. The lineup includes the V4-7, V8, V10 and V12. All four models come with a 3-year/3,000-hour warranty.

Yanmar Compact Equipment’s wheel loaders are engineered for high performance in a compact package. Operating weights for the line range from 8,422 lbs. to 15,432 lbs. The loaders feature bucket capacities ranging from 0.65 cubic yards to 2.35 cubic yards and lift capacities of 7,451 pound-force to 15,962 pound-force. Fast travel speeds, ranging from 11.8 mph to 22 mph, improve jobsite productivity.

The loaders have intuitive controls and include features that allow for easy operation, such as fixed travel speed mode, fully automatic accelerator mode and auxiliary hydraulics with proportional control. Operators of all skill levels can easily manage the intuitive, multi-function joysticks.

